Man arrested over pepper spray incident
Fire engines are gathered in front of the Shibuya Hikarie commercial complex in Tokyo Saturday, after a substance believed to be pepper spray was released. Image: Kyodo
crime

Man arrested after allegedly releasing pepper spray, injuring 16 in Tokyo

TOKYO

A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly unleashing a substance believed to be pepper spray in Tokyo's bustling Shibuya district, injuring 18 people, police said.

The injured, including a newborn, suffered irritation to their eyes and throats, according to authorities.

The suspect, a 46-year-old Tokyo resident, admitted to the allegations, saying that he discharged spray toward a man in his 40s after they bumped into each other on a bench, according to investigators and police.

A report came in around 1:30 p.m. that a substance resembling pepper spray was released on the seventh floor of the high-rise Shibuya Hikarie commercial complex, which houses shops, offices, restaurants and cultural facilities.

Police officers found the suspect on the first floor of the complex about 15 minutes after the emergency call.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

