crime

Man arrested after assaulting father with sake bottle

0 Comments
ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

Police in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, said Tuesday they have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 50-year-old father by hitting him on the head with a sake bottle.

The incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, local media reported. Police said the man, a company employee, and his wife had been visiting his parents at their home and all four were drinking alcohol.

At some point, the man and his father got into an argument and the man hit his father on the head with a sake bottle with such force that it broke the bottle. The man’s father suffered a gash to his head.

The victim called police and his son was arrested on the spot. Police are questioning the family about what caused the dispute that led to the assault.

