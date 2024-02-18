Man arrested after assaulting man who tried to get into taxi ahead of him

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he punched a 35-year-old man who tried to get into a taxi ahead of him on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. in Aoi Ward, local media reported. Police said the two men do not know each other.

According to police, the suspect, a company employee, hailed a taxi. As the taxi stopped, the victim attempted to get into the taxi first and an argument ensured. The suspect then punched the victim in the face.

The taxi driver called 110.

