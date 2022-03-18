Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after attacking 2 men with knife on Osaka street

5 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked two men at random with a knife as they walked along a street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Friday in Higashiyodogawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Hidekazu Uchi, whose occupation is unknown, approached the two men, who were not walking together, and suddenly attacked them one after the other with a knife.

A witness saw the incident and called 110.

Police said one victim, 45, not injured, while the other victim, 84, suffered a gash to his left wrist.

Both victims told police they did not know Uchi who lives nearby. Police said Uchi has so far given no motive for the attack and quoted him as saying he was just out for a walk.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese middle age and old man are dangerous compared to just ordinary foreigners.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Just out for a walk". Brilliant. Is there anything online to beat the J-crime section?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

" he attacked two men at random with a knife as they walked along a street."

"A witness saw the incident and called 110." ah the good ol 24hr public witness protection plan.

"Both victims told police they did not know" Unchi

........

......

J's in da hood, the curses are on them now!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

was just out for a nice stroll officer, when these two geezers jumped at the knife I happened to have in my hand.... I mean.... can't a bloke even go for a walk these days?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"quoted him as saying he was just out for a walk."

Japan better start locking these public nutcrack maniacs up for decades or Japan will go down the tubes, as far as ANY foreign direct investment (property/business, etc) is concerned.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"attempted murder" risk for "just out for a walk."

and cant defend yourself? Japan is for the birds.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

