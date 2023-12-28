Man arrested after attempting to strangle girlfriend to death

Police in Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, have a 23-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 24-year-old girlfriend on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Ryusei Shikichi, is employed at the Kitakyushu City Fire Department, local media reported.

According to police, Shikichi got into an argument with his girlfriend at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday after they were drinking alcohol all night at a nearby bar. A witness told police Shinichi tried to strangle the woman as they walked along a street.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police quoted Shikichi as saying he lost his temper but denied any intent to kill.

The Kitakyushu City Fire Department released a statement saying, “We sincerely apologize for the loss of trust in the city government.”

© Japan Today