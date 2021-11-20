Man arrested after backing truck into office in attempt to kill boss

Police in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he backed a truck into the office of his 65-year-old boss in an attempt to kill him.

According to police, Mitsuhiko Midorikawa, who works for a transport company, has admitted to the charge, and quoted him as saying he wanted to kill his boss, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said he used one of the company’s large delivery trucks to back into the office several times at around 9 p.m. Friday.

Midorikawa’s boss was alone in the office at the time. When the truck smashed into his office, he managed to escape through the back.

Police said they were told there had been trouble between the two men for some time.

© Japan Today