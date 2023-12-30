Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after bar fight in Yamagata

YAMAGATA

Police in Yamagata City have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting another man after an altercation in a bar early Saturday.

Police said the suspect, a company employee from Chofu in Tokyo, has denied the charge, local media reported. 

According to police, the man was drinking by himself in the bar at around 5:50 a.m. when a group of men came in. Witnesses said there was a dispute between the man and the group and the suspect punched one of the group, giving him a cut lip.

A bar employee called police who are questioning the suspect and the victim about what started the trouble.

