Man arrested after beating daughter for ‘not helping with chores’

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he punched his daughter, aged under 10, in the face in February.

The incident occurred on Feb 11 at their residence in Shiroishi Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The Sapporo Child Consultation Center contacted the police on Feb 16 to report a case of child abuse and the child was placed in protective custody at the center. The child suffered minor injuries.

Police quoted the father, a company employee, as saying “My daughter wouldn’t help out with household chores, so I got angry and hit her.”

