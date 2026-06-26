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Man arrested after bodies believed to be his father, brother found buried in garden of home

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SHIMANE

Police in Izumo, Shimane Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the bodies of two men, believed to be his 55-year-old brother and his 85-year-old father, by burying them in the garden of his father’s home.

Police said Tomokazu Moriyama, who did not live with his father Norito and brother Shinya, has denied the allegation.

According to the police, they received a call on Thursday from a relative who said she had been unable to contact Moriyama’s father, TBS reported. They visited the home and during a search inside and outside the house, they found the two bodies buried face down about 30 cms deep in the garden at around 12:40 a.m. Friday.

Police said the bodies bore traumatic injuries involving bleeding to the head and abdomen.

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2 Comments
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Another tragic family murder case. This type of news makes me upset and cross at the same time.

The twisted man who done this must be locked up in prison for the rest of his natural days.

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they found the two bodies buried face down about 30 cms deep...

Only 30cm? Didn't make much of an effort did he.

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