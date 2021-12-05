Man arrested after body of 86-year-old grandfather found under floorboards

Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of his 86-year-old grandfather was found under their home’s floorboards in Minami-Kyushu City.

According to police, Daiki Sakaue said his grandfather Satoshi died in early November, Fuji TV reported. Satoshi had been making regular visits to a hospital for a chronic illness, and a city welfare official had been regularly visiting him at his residence.

However, Satoshi was unable to be reached from late November, so a welfare official consulted with police on Dec 2. When police visited Sakaue’s home on Sunday, he confessed to placing his grandfather’s body under the floorboards.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on Satoshi's body and that an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

