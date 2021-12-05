Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after body of 86-year-old grandfather found under floorboards

3 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a 20-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of corpse abandonment after the body of his 86-year-old grandfather was found under their home’s floorboards in Minami-Kyushu City.

According to police, Daiki Sakaue said his grandfather Satoshi died in early November, Fuji TV reported. Satoshi had been making regular visits to a hospital for a chronic illness, and a city welfare official had been regularly visiting him at his residence. 

However, Satoshi was unable to be reached from late November, so a welfare official consulted with police on Dec 2. When police visited Sakaue’s home on Sunday, he confessed to placing his grandfather’s body under the floorboards.

Police said there were no external signs of injury on Satoshi's body and that an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

3 Comments
Gotta keep those pension payments coming.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Now, poor soul, you may now “Rest in Peace”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Limited ‘family’ details @garypen 4:58pm. Were there ‘others’ or, was this 20y.o. the sole caregiver? If so, where were ‘they’ in the last month? Surely, Junior here didn’t just volunteer to look after grandad?

*- @garypen 4:58pm: “Gotta keep those pension payments coming.” -*

0 ( +0 / -0 )

