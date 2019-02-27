Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after body of 93-year-old father found at their home

Police in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his 93-year-old father at their home.

According to police, Kenji Kosaka said that his father Shigeji died of natural causes at their apartment on Jan 20, Sankei Shimbun reported. Kosaka said he left the body, clad in pajamas, lying on a futon, with a blanket over it.

A welfare official contacted police after not having heard from Kosaka or his father. 

Police said the body, which had started to decay, showed no external signs of injury.

Trying to collect benefits? What was the motive?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

