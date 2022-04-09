Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after confining teenage girl at his home for 3 days

EHIME

Police in Matsuyamahigashi, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man after he kept a teenage girl confined in his home in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, for three days.

According to police, Daisuke Nakasagi, a taxi driver, got to the know the girl on a smartphone app, TV Ehime reported. He arranged to meet her on April 4 and took her to his home in Kitakyushu, where he kept her confined until Thursday.

The girl’s parents filed a missing person’s report after she failed to return home on April 4. Police found Nakasagi and the girl walking near his house at around 2 p.m. Thursday and he was charged with the girl's abduction on Friday.

With this story’s first 6am edition, the female victim’s specificteenage is not given. While still a ‘minor’, we can only presume she may have also been below the age of consent, especially if anything sexual occurred.

At this point, the most serious charge appears to be the alleged ‘criminal confinement’, presumably against her will.

- “Nakasagi got to the know the girl on a smartphone app… arranged to meet her on Apr 4, took her to his home where he kept her confined until Thurs [Apr 7]. The parents filed a missing person’s report after she failed to return home on Apr 4.” -

Certainly, there will be a more thorough investigation with more details and possible additional charges are forthcoming.

