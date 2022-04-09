Man arrested after confining teenage girl at his home for 3 days

Police in Matsuyamahigashi, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 42-year-old man after he kept a teenage girl confined in his home in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, for three days.

According to police, Daisuke Nakasagi, a taxi driver, got to the know the girl on a smartphone app, TV Ehime reported. He arranged to meet her on April 4 and took her to his home in Kitakyushu, where he kept her confined until Thursday.

The girl’s parents filed a missing person’s report after she failed to return home on April 4. Police found Nakasagi and the girl walking near his house at around 2 p.m. Thursday and he was charged with the girl's abduction on Friday.

