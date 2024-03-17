Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after crashing car into house in Aomori Prefecture, injuring two residents

AOMORI

Police in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and dangerous driving resulting in injury after his car crashed into a house, injuring two residents.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, local media reported. According to police, Yasuyuki Mikami was driving along a road when he lost control of the wheel and smashed through the wall of a house.

Police said there were six people in the house at the time. A man and his wife, both 70, suffered injuries. They were taken to hospital and were in a stable condition on Sunday.

Police said Mikami was drunk at the time of the incident.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

