Man arrested after crashing car into Foreign Ministry building

A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo, police said.
The car hit a pillar near the front entrance of the ministry at around 6:30 p.m. The police arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of trespassing and damaging a structure.
After the collision, the man exited the vehicle and yelled repeatedly, "I had something to talk about with the Foreign Ministry," according to a Kyodo News reporter who witnessed the incident.
Security officers at the ministry ordered the man, a self-claimed Tokyo resident, to lie face down on the ground and pinned him down with a two-pronged weapon, the reporter said.© KYODO
klausdorth
They did what?
*"..... pinned him down with a two-pronged weapon..."*
Again something learned. They call it a weapon.
And the guy looks to be in quite some pain, or is it just a photoshop job?
Alan Harrison
Such a shame to ruin a nice car. Looks like an insurance right off.
obladi
I just love the non-lethal force (e.g. restraint) the Japanese manage to show in these situations.
If course it helps that the perps tend also not to be armed.
obladi
*Japanese police
Bungle
I think the instrument is known as a sasumata, a kind of bident. The first time I saw one was at a kindergarten and I assumed the staff used it to restrain disobedient pre-schoolers...