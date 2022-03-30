Man arrested after crashing car into Foreign Ministry building

A man (in white jacket) is pinned down by police after driving his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo on Wednesday night.

A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo, police said.

The car hit a pillar near the front entrance of the ministry at around 6:30 p.m. The police arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of trespassing and damaging a structure.

After the collision, the man exited the vehicle and yelled repeatedly, "I had something to talk about with the Foreign Ministry," according to a Kyodo News reporter who witnessed the incident.

Security officers at the ministry ordered the man, a self-claimed Tokyo resident, to lie face down on the ground and pinned him down with a two-pronged weapon, the reporter said.

