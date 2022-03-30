Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A man (in white jacket) is pinned down by police after driving his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo on Wednesday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man arrested after crashing car into Foreign Ministry building

5 Comments
TOKYO

A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after crashing his car into the Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo, police said.

The car hit a pillar near the front entrance of the ministry at around 6:30 p.m. The police arrested the man at the scene on suspicion of trespassing and damaging a structure.

After the collision, the man exited the vehicle and yelled repeatedly, "I had something to talk about with the Foreign Ministry," according to a Kyodo News reporter who witnessed the incident.

Security officers at the ministry ordered the man, a self-claimed Tokyo resident, to lie face down on the ground and pinned him down with a two-pronged weapon, the reporter said.

5 Comments
Login to comment

They did what?

*"..... pinned him down with a two-pronged weapon..."*

Again something learned. They call it a weapon.

And the guy looks to be in quite some pain, or is it just a photoshop job?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Such a shame to ruin a nice car. Looks like an insurance right off.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

I just love the non-lethal force (e.g. restraint) the Japanese manage to show in these situations.

If course it helps that the perps tend also not to be armed.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

*Japanese police

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I think the instrument is known as a sasumata, a kind of bident. The first time I saw one was at a kindergarten and I assumed the staff used it to restrain disobedient pre-schoolers...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

