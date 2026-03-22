Man arrested after dousing ex-girlfriend with boiling water and hitting her with frying pan

Police in Osaka have arrested a 54-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempting to kill his 49-year-old former girlfriend during an argument over their getting back together.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Koichi Sasaki, who lives in Nishinari Ward, is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her home in Suminoe Ward by dousing her with boiling water from a kettle, strangling her and hitting her with a frying pan. The woman sustained a head injury and burns to her neck.

Police said that Sasaki immediately turned himself in at a nearby police box, stating, "I beat my ex-girlfriend terribly."

He was quoted as saying he had gone to the woman's home to discuss reconciliation, which led to an argument.

Police said they had previously received complaints from the two regarding trouble in their relationship.

© Japan Today