Man arrested after driving car for 100 meters with man clinging to bonnet

Police in Miyoshi City, Hiroshima Prefecture, have arrested a 56-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder for driving his car while a man was clinging to the bonnet.

According to police, the man is accused of driving a light passenger car for about 100 meters with murderous intent, as a 49-year-old man was clinging to the bonnet, at around 6 p.m. on July 19, NTV reported.

The man clung to the car until it came to a halt, then fell off, injuring his elbow and other parts of his body.

Police said the driver admitted driving away but denied intent to kill. He said he just wanted to shake the man off.

Police said the two men were involved in a past traffic accident, and they are investigating details of the incident.

