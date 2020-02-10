Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after driving car into koban

OSAKA

Police in Kishiwada, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law after he drove his car into the front of a koban (police) box late Sunday night.

Police said Nobuhiro Maruyama, who is self-employed, also faces a drunk driving charge, Sankei Shimbun reported. The incident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Maruyama’s car crashed into the front of the koban, which was unmanned at the time.

Maruyama's six-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were in the back seat of the car, but neither of them were injured.

