Man arrested after driving car onto sidewalk and hitting 80-year-old pedestrian

Police in Nagano City have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he drove his car onto a sidewalk and deliberately hit an 80-year-old man.

The incident occurred at around noon Monday, NTV reported. Police said Takahiro Tokutaka, a farm worker, is accused of driving his car in into the elderly man, whom he did not know, with intent to kill.

The victim was taken to hospital. Police said his injuries were minor.

According to police, Tokutaka called 110 himself after the incident and waited at the scene to be arrested. Police said he has given given no motive for his act.

