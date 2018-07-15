Man arrested after driving car through entrance to city hall in Shizuoka Pref

Police have arrested an unemployed 46-year-old man who drove his car through the glass doors at the entrance of city hall in Ito, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Local media reported that the suspect, Hidemitsu Hiyoshi, drove his vehicle through the front door, sending glass fragments everywhere. Two guards were on duty at the time but neither were hurt. Hiyoshi got out of his car and waited until police arrived.

Police said Hiyoshi has been charged with destruction of property, and quoted him as saying he was dissatisfied about his taxes.

