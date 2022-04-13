Man arrested after dropping bowling ball from 4th floor of apartment building

Police in Akashi, Hyogo Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he dropped a bowling ball to the street below from the 4th-floor corridor of his apartment building.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on April 10, Kyodo News reported. Police said Michio Shimizu, a carpenter, who lives on the 4th floor, has admitted to dropping the 6.7-kilogram ball but denied intent to kill anyone below.

The ball did not fall near anyone walking by the building. It hit the ground near a bar on the first floor.

Police said Shimizu has so far given no motive for dropping the ball.

