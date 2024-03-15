Man arrested after elbowing commuter on Tokyo subway

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a man in his 30s who was sitting next to him in a subway car.

The incident occurred at around 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. According to police and witness reports, Yoichi Kaneki, an engineer at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, elbowed the man sitting beside him several times in the face and upper body while they were on the Tokyo Metro Namboku Line between Shirokane Takanawa and Meguro stations.

The two men got off the train at Meguro Station and continued to argue on the platform. A station employee called police.

Police said Kaneki was drunk at the time and that he has admitted to the allegation. The victim was not seriously injured.

Police said the trouble apparently started when the victim squeezed himself into the seat space beside Kaneki, with their shoulders touching.

