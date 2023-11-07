Man arrested after fatal stabbing inside commercial building in Aichi Prefecture

Police in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion or murder after another man in his 40s was fatally stabbed on Monday night.

Police said they responded to a call about a stabbing that occurred inside a commercial building at around 9:25 p.m., Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found a man bleeding from a knife wound, collapsed on the third floor near the office of a temp worker dispatch company. He was taken to hospital where he died about two hours later.

Police said the man who called 110, Gen Kobayashi, 35, has admitted to stabbing the victim. He was at the scene when police arrived.

© Japan Today