Man arrested after fatally hitting mother, child with car in Tokyo

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit a 43-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter with a car on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. in Suginami Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said the driver, Kota Urushibara, was backing his vehicle out of a car maintenance company facility when he hit the woman, Chiro Sugimoto, and her daughter Nagi, as they were walking by.

Police said the woman and her daughter were confirmed dead at the scene.

According to police, Urushibara is a mechanic and said he was test driving the vehicle after completing maintenance work.

