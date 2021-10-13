Man arrested after fatally stabbing 3 people in Ehime

Police in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed three members of a family to death in their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Satoru Kono, of no fixed occupation or address, attacked Tomoyoshi Iwata, 80, his wife Aiko, 80 and their son Kenichi, 51.

Police received an emergency call from Aiko saying that a man had broken into their house. Police rushed to the scene and found the three victims and Kono with a bloodied knife. The three victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Kono was quoted by police as saying he had planned to kill the family.

Police said Kono was a former colleague of Kenichi and believe there was trouble between the two as Kono had been posting insulting remarks about Kenichi on social media recently. Kono also forced his way into the Iwatas' home last month, demanding to see Kenichi, police said Thursday.

© Japan Today