Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after fatally stabbing 3 people in Ehime

3 Comments
EHIME

Police in Niihama, Ehime Prefecture, have arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed three members of a family to death in their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Satoru Kono, of no fixed occupation or address, attacked Tomoyoshi Iwata, 80, his wife Aiko, 80 and their son Kenichi, 51.

Police received an emergency call from Aiko saying that a man had broken into their house. Police rushed to the scene and found the three victims and Kono with a bloodied knife. The three victims were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Kono was quoted by police as saying he had planned to kill the family.

Police said Kono was a former colleague of Kenichi and believe there was trouble between the two as Kono had been posting insulting remarks about Kenichi on social media recently. Kono also forced his way into the Iwatas' home last month, demanding to see Kenichi, police said Thursday.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

A tragedy.

What's wrong with people

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Tragic. condolences to friends and relatives.

Police said Kono was a former colleague of Kenichi and believe there was trouble between the two as Kono had been posting insulting remarks about Kenichi on social media recently. Kono also forced his way into the Iwatas' home last month, demanding to see Kenichi, police said Thursday.

sadly the state deprives people of the right to protect themselves and their property in Japan. Some clear warning signs here.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Since there are three victims, there is almost a 100% chance that the killer will be sentenced to death.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #152: Cat Tricked Into Going to The Vet

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

How the Pandemic Has Changed Classroom Learning for the Visually Impaired

Savvy Tokyo

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The 5 Cheapest Places to Get Used Musical Instruments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog