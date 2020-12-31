Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother, sister

CHIBA

A man in his 30s turned himself in at a koban (police box) in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday night, saying he had stabbed his mother and his sister at their home.

Police said the mother, in her 70s, and the sister, in her 40s, were found in the first-floor living room. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced  dead, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said one of the victims had called 110 at around 8:30 p.m. asking for an ambulance.

The suspect appeared at the koban at around 11 p.m. and told police what he had done. Police said he had a blood-stained knife with him and that he also had knife wounds to his neck and wrists. He was taken to hospital where doctors said Friday that his life was not in danger.

Police said the man gave no reason for stabbing his mother and sister and plan to question him further when he recovers from his injuries.

The man lives with his parents and grandmother. His sister had been visiting for the year-end holiday. His grandmother and father were in the house on the second floor at the time of the incident, police said.

He should have just left and lived on the street. I imagine harsh words about being a parasite set him off.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

You can luckily choose, avoid, reach or change anything during life, but never the ‘family’ you have been born into.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A victim called the non-emergency number while dying of stab wounds?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

They failed to mention that he’s an unemployed toddler in his 30’s living with mommy. Now he finally has a chance to grow up and get a big-boy job.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

