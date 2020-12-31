Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother, sister

A man in his 30s turned himself in at a koban (police box) in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday night, saying he had stabbed his mother and his sister at their home.

Police said the mother, in her 70s, and the sister, in her 40s, were found in the first-floor living room. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said one of the victims had called 110 at around 8:30 p.m. asking for an ambulance.

The suspect appeared at the koban at around 11 p.m. and told police what he had done. Police said he had a blood-stained knife with him and that he also had knife wounds to his neck and wrists. He was taken to hospital where doctors said Friday that his life was not in danger.

Police said the man gave no reason for stabbing his mother and sister and plan to question him further when he recovers from his injuries.

The man lives with his parents and grandmother. His sister had been visiting for the year-end holiday. His grandmother and father were in the house on the second floor at the time of the incident, police said.

