Man arrested after fatally stabbing older brother in neck

Police in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old brother by stabbing him in the neck.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police received a call from someone saying they could hear a heated quarrel from the next-door residence. When police arrived at the scene, a man bleeding from his neck was found inside the home.

Kenji Oka was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his brother, Naoki, a company employee residing in Shizuoka Prefecture's Fujieda City. Naoki later died at the hospital. On Sunday, police changed the charge against Oka from attempted murder to murder.

Police said Oka, who lives by himself, has admitted to attacking his brother with a knife after they had a heated argument.

