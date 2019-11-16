Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after fatally stabbing older brother in neck

1 Comment
AICHI

Police in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 58-year-old brother by stabbing him in the neck.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police received a call from someone saying they could hear a heated quarrel from the next-door residence. When police arrived at the scene, a man bleeding from his neck was found inside the home.

Kenji Oka was arrested on suspicion of stabbing his brother, Naoki, a company employee residing in Shizuoka Prefecture's Fujieda City. Naoki later died at the hospital. On Sunday, police changed the charge against Oka from attempted murder to murder.

Police said Oka, who lives by himself, has admitted to attacking his brother with a knife after they had a heated argument.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

That is a nasty way to die. Poor man.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog