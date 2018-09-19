Man arrested after fatally stabbing woman in Tokyo residence

Police have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of fatally stabbing a woman and injuring two other people at their home in Tokyo’s Suginami Ward.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Fuji TV reported. After receiving a call about the stabbing, police rushed to the house. One woman, 55, had been slashed in the throat. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her 58-year-old husband sustained cuts to his hands and wrists. The suspect also sprayed the couple’s 27-year-old daughter with pepper spray before leaving.

The suspect, of no fixed occupation, was found near the house, in possession of a survival knife and a folding knife. Police said the man, who was speaking incomprehensibly, is related to the victims and lives in Nerima Ward.

© Japan Today