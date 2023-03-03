Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after fight to get police officer’s gun in Nagoya koban

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya said Friday they have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man who went into a koban (police box) and attacked two officers while trying to get one of their guns.

According to Nagoya prefectural police, the incident occurred at the Kamejima koban in Nakamura Ward just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. NHK reported that there were two officers in the koban at the time.

Police said the man, Kengo Ono, entered the koban and said he wanted to borrow a gun from one of the officers. When the officers refused, Ono started punching them several times in the face as they tried to restrain him. 

A woman outside saw the fracas and called 110. More police arrived and Ono was subdued. Both officers suffered light injuries; one had his glasses broken.

Police said Ono has been charged with assault and forcible obstruction of police officers in the performance of their duty.

a woman outside the koban saw a man fighting with two policemen and called...... the police. love it!

