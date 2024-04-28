 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Man arrested after filming up skirt of high school girl on escalator

FUKUOKA

Police in Hakata, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 29-year-old man after he used his smartphone to film up the skirt of a high school girl on an escalator.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 p.m. Saturday on an escalator at Hakata Bus Terminal, Broadcaster TBS reported that Ryo Saito, an employee of the Kitakyushu City government, followed the girl onto the escalator and then pointed his smartphone up her skirt.

A witness called 110, and a police officer who was in the vicinity detained Saito and checked his smartphone.

Police said Saito has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying he wanted to see the girl’s underwear.

