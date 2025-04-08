Man arrested after girlfriend found dead in apartment in Yamanashi Prefecture

Police in Showa-cho, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old Brazilian man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 20s in her apartment in a housing complex.

According to police, Tokio Miyakawa, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of abandoning the body of the woman, believed to be his former girlfriend, in her apartment between Monday night and Tuesday morning, NHK reported.

On Tuesday morning, police received a call from the woman's relatives who were concerned about her. They visited the apartment and found her body which had several knife wounds.

Police said Miyakawa has denied the charge.

