 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after girlfriend found dead in apartment in Yamanashi Prefecture

1 Comment
YAMANASHI

Police in Showa-cho, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old Brazilian man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 20s in her apartment in a housing complex.

According to police, Tokio Miyakawa, whose occupation is unknown, is accused of abandoning the body of the woman, believed to be his former girlfriend, in her apartment between Monday night and Tuesday morning, NHK reported.

On Tuesday morning, police received a call from the woman's relatives who were concerned about her. They visited the apartment and found her body which had several knife wounds.

Police said Miyakawa has denied the charge.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Any alibi, After denying the charge?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

P O S: Hang ‘em High

R I P girl

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo