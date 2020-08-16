Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after his father’s skeletal remains found in apartment

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 40-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his father whose skeletal remains were found in their apartment last week.

According to police, Kenichi Terui was found in an internet cafe in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Police had been looking for him since Aug 13 when the skeletal remains of his father were found in their apartment in Setagaya Ward.

Terui was quoted by police as saying his father, who was in his 70s, died in January and that he didn’t know what to do. He told police that although he and his father had been living together for about two years, they did not get along and hardly spoke to each other.

Police found the man’s remains after a ward welfare official said they hadn’t heard from him this year.

2 Comments
So for a two years they paid his pension to which the son receive? They really need a better check system. This poor old man died two years ago and only one person in the world knew about it. Sad.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

So for a two years they paid his pension to which the son receive? They really need a better check system. This poor old man died two years ago and only one person in the world knew about it. Sad. - since1981

He had been living with his father for 2 years but he only passed away in January.

But agreed there really should be a better way to check for these scammers and acknowledge that this sort of thing is a common enough occurrence that it is a social issue that needs to be addressed.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

