 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested after hitting male acquaintance with bottle at bar in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI

Police in Nagasaki have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he hit a 33-year-old male acquaintance on the head with a bottle at a bar.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, TBS reported. Police said the suspect, who runs a human resources dispatch business, hit his drinking companion with a bottle that was on the bar, injuring his head. 

Police were called to the bar and the injured man was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger, police said.

Police said the suspect has admitted to hitting his drinking companion but was incoherent about a motive.

