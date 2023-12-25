Man arrested after hitting police officer with hammer in Shiga Prefecture

Police in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties after he hit the officer with a hammer.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Sunday, local media reported Monday. Police said the 50-year-old officer was on patrol by himself, and stopped a man riding a bicycle for voluntary questioning. Police did not say why the officer stopped the man.

Police said the man got off his bicycle and tried to run away. As the officer grabbed him, he pulled a hammer from his overcoat and struck him in the head. The officer suffered a minor injury but was able to subdue the man.

Police said the man, who is in his 40s, has remained silent since his arrest.

