Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after hitting police officer with hammer in Shiga Prefecture

2 Comments
SHIGA

Police in Kusatsu, Shiga Prefecture, have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties after he hit the officer with a hammer.

The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Sunday, local media reported Monday. Police said the 50-year-old officer was on patrol by himself, and stopped a man riding a bicycle for voluntary questioning. Police did not say why the officer stopped the man.

Police said the man got off his bicycle and tried to run away. As the officer grabbed him, he pulled a hammer from his overcoat and struck him in the head. The officer suffered a minor injury but was able to subdue the man.

Police said the man, who is in his 40s, has remained silent since his arrest.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The practice of stopping people going about their day to day life is extremely intrusive.

I see many people detained for riding scooters and bicycles.

These stops can happen multiple times and are a nuisance

What are the police doing?

The violent response of this individual should be condemned but I question the policy of the police here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

stopped a man riding a bicycle for voluntary questioning. Police did not say why the officer stopped the man.

Police said the man got off his bicycle and tried to run away. 

If the questioning was "voluntary" then the cop should have let him go.

I suppose you can't just leave your bicycle abandoned in the street, though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Abashiri Okhotsk Drift Ice Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Winter Onsen Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots on Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT

GaijinPot Blog

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide to Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Lolita

Savvy Tokyo

12 Popular and Famous Churches in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenmonkan

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog