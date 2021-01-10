Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after injuring, robbing woman in her 90s

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault and robbery after he injured a woman in her 90s while stealing her handbag.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan 2 in Toshima Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the woman was walking home when Kazuma Kobayashi came up behind her and snatched her handbag containing about 100,000 yen in cash. When the woman tried to resist, Kobayashi kicked her to the ground. The woman suffered a broken arm.

Police said Kobayashi, who has no fixed occupation or address, was identified through street surveillance camera footage and was arrested in a pachinko parlor near JR Tachikawa Station on Jan 8. 

Police said Kobayashi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money but that he doesn’t remember kicking the woman.

Very bad, brutal and coward criminal beast, not a man, as men don’t do such a thing. But of course also a word to the other side...you had 47 years time to give him a fixed occupation and an address. Don’t forget this part of the story.

