Man arrested after injuring teenage girl with a knife at his home in Miyagi Prefecture

Police in Osaki, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he injured a teenage girl with a knife at his home.

According to police, the man, a company employee, put a knife to the girl's neck at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, broadcaster NTV reported. The girl reportedly fought back and sustained a wound to her left forearm.

On Friday, the girl went by herself to a hospital which notified police. The man was arrested later Friday after police questioned the girl.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the suspect or his relationship to the victim.

