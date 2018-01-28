Man arrested after injuring two people with ice pick at train station

Police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he injured two people with an ice pick during a rampage at a train station in Saitama Prefecture.

According to police, the incident occurred at JR Gyoda Station on the Takasaki Line at around 8:30 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. A station employee called 110 to report that a man was threatening people with an ice pick.

Police rushed to the station and apprehended Shigeru Honda as he was trying to leave through an exit gate. He threatened officers with the ice pick but they were able to subdue him.

Prior to the police arriving, Honda stabbed a 66-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on the platform stairs. They were taken to hospital but their wounds were not serious, police said.

Police said Honda has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying there had been some trouble on the train. When he got off the train at Gyoda Station, he started threatening people with the ice pick. He told police he stabbed the two people at random.

Police said they are investigating what happened on the train but have so far given no further information.

