crime

Man arrested after keeping body of mother at home for 10 months

NAGANO

Police in Suzaka, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 67-year-old man after he kept the body of his mother in their house for 10 months after her death.

Yoshiaki Komamura, a part-time worker, was arrested on Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. On Monday afternoon, he went to the police station and said that his mother had gone without saying anything. Later that day, police visited his home and found the remains of his mother.

Police said Komamura told them that his mother died of natural causes last April. They are also investigating to see if Komamura had been receiving his mother’s pension.

