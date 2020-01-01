Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after keeping dead mother’s body at home for 2 years

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 54-year-old man for keeping the body of his mother in their house two years after she died.

According to police, Hajime Toda went to a police station on Monday afternoon and told officers his mother’s corpse had been at his home in Adachi Ward for nearly two years, Fuji TV reported.

Police went to the home and found the remains of his mother whom Toda said had been an invalid for some time after suffering a stroke. He told police she died of natural causes in January 2018 when she was 78.

The women’s remains were found inside 20 plastic bags, atop a mattress.

Toda, whose occupation is not clear, was quoted by police as saying he didn’t report his mother’s death because he wanted to live with her for a little while longer. He also said he was mentally exhausted.

