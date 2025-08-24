Man arrested after kicking 6-year-old son in the face, breaking his lower jaw

A man in his 30s living in Akita City has been arrested for allegedly kicking his 6-year-old son in the face and breaking his lower jaw.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported. The man took the child to hospital for treatment.

The medical institution where the child was treated contacted the police on Saturday about a possible case of child abuse.

Police said the man, who was arrested on Saturday night, has partially denied the allegations, saying that it was an accidental hit with his foot.

© Japan Today