crime

Man arrested after kicking 6-year-old son in the face, breaking his lower jaw

AKITA

A man in his 30s living in Akita City has been arrested for allegedly kicking his 6-year-old son in the face and breaking his lower jaw.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, NTV reported. The man took the child to hospital for treatment. 

The medical institution where the child was treated contacted the police on Saturday about a possible case of child abuse. 

Police said the man, who was arrested on Saturday night, has partially denied the allegations, saying that it was an accidental hit with his foot.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

