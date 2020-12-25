Man arrested after kicking friend to death at flophouse

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he kicked a 51-year-old friend in the head at the flophouse where they both lived.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a flophouse in Naka Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Katsuya Maruyama has admitted to roughing up Junichi Kumagaya but denied intent to kill.

A man living in the next room heard the fight and called police at around 10:30 p.m. Kumagaya was taken to hospital where he died at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

