crime

Man arrested after kicking friend to death at flophouse

3 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 47-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he kicked a 51-year-old friend in the head at the flophouse where they both lived.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a flophouse in Naka Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said Katsuya Maruyama has admitted to roughing up Junichi Kumagaya but denied intent to kill.

A man living in the next room heard the fight and called police at around 10:30 p.m. Kumagaya was taken to hospital where he died at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

3 Comments
With friends like these...

Flophouse is a very unusual term and sounds discriminatory. In any case, another sad tale of violence.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. Wednesday at a flophouse in Naka Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported.

The suspect was probably drunk.

