Man arrested after knife attack on teacher at school in Saitama

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking a teacher with a knife at a junior high school in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo.

The 60-year-old teacher was injured as he tried to restrain the man but is not in a life-threatening condition, according to the local fire department. No students were hurt and they evacuated to the school's ground, according to the city's education board.

The suspect, who appeared to be in his teens or 20s, was held by teachers and arrested by police who arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency call at around 12:25 p.m. that someone carrying a knife had entered the school in Toda.

Police quoted the suspect as saying, "I wanted to kill anyone."

