Man arrested after knife attack on teacher at school in Saitama

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly attacking a teacher with a knife at a junior high school in Saitama Prefecture near Tokyo.
The 60-year-old teacher was injured as he tried to restrain the man but is not in a life-threatening condition, according to the local fire department. No students were hurt and they evacuated to the school's ground, according to the city's education board.
The suspect, who appeared to be in his teens or 20s, was held by teachers and arrested by police who arrived at the scene after receiving an emergency call at around 12:25 p.m. that someone carrying a knife had entered the school in Toda.
Police quoted the suspect as saying, "I wanted to kill anyone."© KYODO
Lindsay
"I wanted to kill anyone."
There it is again.
tamanegi
Saitama
Spidey
Kudos to the unnamed 60 year old teacher for stepping in and putting his life on the line to subdue the knife wielding maniac.
S
602miko
What is wrong with the young people of todays, stress, lack of attentions or app game not enough?