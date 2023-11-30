Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after leaving ailing 86-year-old mother to die in park

2 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Tagajo, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of causing the death of his sick 86-year-old mother by leaving her on a park bench.

Ichiaki Matsuda was the sole caregiver of his ailing mother, Toki Matsuda, Kyodo News reported. Police said Matsuda took his mother to a nearby park on Oct 14 and left her unattended on a park bench.

An anonymous person called 119 and said an elderly woman was slumped on a park bench. The woman, who had no ID on her, was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead due to exposure.

In November, police visited Matsuda's home after a relative contacted them to say there had been no contact with Toki for awhile. Matsuda told police his mother had gone out and not returned.

After further questioning, Matsuda admitted leaving his mother in the park and said he was stressed out from looking after her.

2 Comments
Think we will start seeing this more and more as the poor get poorer and the socially inept are faced with caring for ailing and/or senile family members.

The LDP won't care though.

he was stressed out from looking after her.

Even pro elder caregiver they can be exhausted both psychically and mentally , imagine that to people who need to take care elder 24 hours in their home. J Govt just won't care about this.

