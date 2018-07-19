Man arrested after leaving bottles filled with urine at police box

Police in Chigasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, said Thursday they have arrested an unemployed 52-year-old man on a charge of forcible obstruction of business after he left several bottles filled with urine at a koban (police box) in March and April.

According to police, Shujiro Oze took bottles filled with urine, an empty instant noodles container and chopsticks to the police box at Chigasaki Station’s South Entrance. Sankei Shimbun reported that Oze did this whenever an officer would leave the police box unattended. On one occasion, he left eight bottles filled with 500 mm of urine.

After examining street surveillance footage and conducting a DNA test on the urine, police were able to identify Oze as a possible suspect in the case.

Police said Oze has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “When I asked police to warn people who smoke while walking, they ignored my request. That made me mad.”

