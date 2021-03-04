Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after living with corpse of mother for 4 months

1 Comment
HAKODATE

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his mother after he kept her corpse at their home for four months.

According to police, Hiromitsu Yamamoto, a part-time worker, said his mother, who was in her 70s, died at the beginning of last November, Sankei Shimbun reported. A welfare worker visited the home on Tuesday after not having had any contact with Yamamoto’s mother for some time, and found the body.

Police said there were no external signs on injury on the decaying corpse and that the woman appeared to have died of natural causes.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

This kind of news comes up often.

Why are people living together with a corpse for weeks or months???

I really don't get that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog