Man arrested after living with corpse of mother for 4 months

Police in Hakodate, Hokkaido, have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of his mother after he kept her corpse at their home for four months.

According to police, Hiromitsu Yamamoto, a part-time worker, said his mother, who was in her 70s, died at the beginning of last November, Sankei Shimbun reported. A welfare worker visited the home on Tuesday after not having had any contact with Yamamoto’s mother for some time, and found the body.

Police said there were no external signs on injury on the decaying corpse and that the woman appeared to have died of natural causes.

