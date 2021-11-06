Man arrested after menacing Tokyo subway passenger with awl

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of threatening physical violence after he brandished an awl at a seated passenger on a Tokyo subway train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on the Tozai Line between Kayabacho and Monzen-nakacho stations, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge.

The suspect told police that he wasn’t wearing a face mask, and he felt the other passenger was looking at him in a scornful way, so he took the awl out of his bag and waved it at the passenger in a menacing way.

The man was detained at Monzen-nakacho Station where a station employee called 110.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

