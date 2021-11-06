Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after menacing Tokyo subway passenger with awl

15 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of threatening physical violence after he brandished an awl at a seated passenger on a Tokyo subway train.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on the Tozai Line between Kayabacho and Monzen-nakacho stations, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge.

The suspect told police that he wasn’t wearing a face mask, and he felt the other passenger was looking at him in a scornful way, so he took the awl out of his bag and waved it at the passenger in a menacing way.

The man was detained at Monzen-nakacho Station where a station employee called 110.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

That's awlful. (wtf is an awl anyway?)

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Best not to be a mask enforcer, it really seems to make some people angry.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Who on earth would threaten someone with an owl?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Again? Another case of mask debating on public transportation in Japan. Best to just avert your eyes…

The suspect wasn’t wearing a face mask, felt the other passenger looking at him in a scornful way, so he took the awl out of his bag and waved it at the passenger in a menacing way.” -

… and leave such matters for the police to handle.

Agreed @Reckless 5:04pm: “Best not to be a mask enforcer, it really seems to make some people angry” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The mind boggles.

Throw the book at yet another grumpy old man!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

An Awl is a leather stitching tool. Bit like an ice pick. What a stupid oyaji!

thought it must have been over the other passenger making too much noise which is what usually gets the oyajis riled up

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Interesting the author would think this implement is a common enough item to not explain.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese media often publicizes a suspect’s occupation (neither is the name given, this time). If it’s not related to his hobby or trade, why was he carrying an awl ?

- @Sanjinosebleed 5:23pm: “An Awl is a leather stitching tool. Bit like an ice pick. What a stupid oyaji!” -

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This country needs serious investing in mental health

1 ( +1 / -0 )

People may think Oyajis make bad reputation in Japan but without those hardworking Oyajis through their tough decades, Japan wouldn't be at where it is now. Young people would be suffering a lot than they are being now.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

People may think Oyajis make bad reputation in Japan but without those hardworking Oyajis through their tough decades, Japan wouldn't be at where it is now. Young people would be suffering a lot than they are being now.

No way!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

