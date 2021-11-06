Man arrested after menacing Tokyo subway passenger with awl

Police in Tokyo have arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of threatening physical violence after he brandished an awl at a seated passenger on a Tokyo subway train.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:45 a.m. Saturday on the Tozai Line between Kayabacho and Monzen-nakacho stations, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect has admitted to the charge.
The suspect told police that he wasn’t wearing a face mask, and he felt the other passenger was looking at him in a scornful way, so he took the awl out of his bag and waved it at the passenger in a menacing way.
The man was detained at Monzen-nakacho Station where a station employee called 110.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.© Japan Today
15 Comments
Login to comment
almostshat
That's awlful. (wtf is an awl anyway?)
Reckless
Best not to be a mask enforcer, it really seems to make some people angry.
Sid
Who on earth would threaten someone with an owl?
snowymountainhell
Again? Another case of mask debating on public transportation in Japan. Best to just avert your eyes…“The suspect wasn’t wearing a face mask, felt the other passenger looking at him in a scornful way, so he took the awl out of his bag and waved it at the passenger in a menacing way.” -
… and leave such matters for the police to handle.
Agreed @Reckless 5:04pm: “Best not to be a mask enforcer, it really seems to make some people angry” -
John Noun
The mind boggles.
Throw the book at yet another grumpy old man!
Sanjinosebleed
An Awl is a leather stitching tool. Bit like an ice pick. What a stupid oyaji!
thought it must have been over the other passenger making too much noise which is what usually gets the oyajis riled up
buffalo
Interesting the author would think this implement is a common enough item to not explain.
snowymountainhell
Japanese media often publicizes a suspect’s occupation (neither is the name given, this time). If it’s not related to his hobby or trade, why was he carrying an awl ?
paddletime
This country needs serious investing in mental health
garypen
Really? Well, it looks kinda like an ice pick. Do you know what that is?
BackpackingNepal
People may think Oyajis make bad reputation in Japan but without those hardworking Oyajis through their tough decades, Japan wouldn't be at where it is now. Young people would be suffering a lot than they are being now.
John Noun
No way!