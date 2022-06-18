Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after missing woman’s body found in Ibaraki forest

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then abandoning her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture.

According to police, Hiroyuki Sampei, 33, a company employee from Minamiashigara, Kanagawa Prefecture, is accused of confining Rina Arano, who lived in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, at his family’s vacation home in Hitachiota, Ibaraki Prefecture, for four days, and then dumping her body about one kilometer away in a nearby forest, Kyodo News reported.

Arano was last seen on the morning of June 5 when she told her parents she was going to meet a friend. On June 8, her parents filed a missing persons report. Her body was found on Saturday morning.

Police said Sampei, who was arrested on June 14, told them he met Arano on a social network site and arranged to meet her at JR Mito Station in Ibaraki Prefecture on June 5. Surveillance camera footage taken outside the station showed Sampei and Arano getting into a car and driving off in the direction of Sampei's home.

Police said Sampei has admitting taking Arano to his vacation home but denied confining her for days. He also admitted handcuffing Arano briefly but said he did so with her consent.

Sampei told police that after Arano left his home, he doesn’t know where she went. However, police said Arano’s smartphone was found at the home.

Police said there were no signs of external injuries on Arano’s body and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo