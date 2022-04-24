Man arrested after mother’s body found at home

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man after the body of his 79-year-old mother was found at their home.

Police said the woman’s body was found on Saturday night. Kyodo News quoted police as saying her face had several bruises on it and that it appeared she had been dead for several days. They added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s son, Shigenori Ogino, of unknown occupation, was found seated in his car parked in the town of Matsubushi, Saitama Prefecture, just past 8 p.m. on Saturday. A passerby had called 110 to report that a man with a blank stare was just sitting in his car.

Police said that when they arrived, Ogino started rambling, prompting them to visit his home in Kasukabe. They arrived at around 10 p.m. The lights were on and the body of Ogino’s mother was found on the first floor of the two-story home.

Police said that since his arrest on Sunday, Ogino has remained silent about the circumstances surrounding his mother’s death.

© Japan Today