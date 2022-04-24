Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested after mother’s body found at home

SAITAMA

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 49-year-old man after the body of his 79-year-old mother was found at their home.

Police said the woman’s body was found on Saturday night. Kyodo News quoted police as saying her face had several bruises on it and that it appeared she had been dead for several days. They added that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The woman’s son, Shigenori Ogino, of unknown occupation, was found seated in his car parked in the town of Matsubushi, Saitama Prefecture, just past 8 p.m. on Saturday. A passerby had called 110 to report that a man with a blank stare was just sitting in his car.

Police said that when they arrived, Ogino started rambling, prompting them to visit his home in Kasukabe. They arrived at around 10 p.m. The lights were on and the body of Ogino’s mother was found on the first floor of the two-story home.

Police said that since his arrest on Sunday, Ogino has remained silent about the circumstances surrounding his mother’s death.

There appear to many more of these type of events recently. I wonder if, 'in part' they are because of the measures taken to prevent the spread of covid. It is worthy of someone in government to take note as it will help in the future if ever Japan has to shut-down its economy again.

I helped look after both my elederly parents-in-law and some days that was incredibly frustrating but at least I was not living with them. Can not excuse someone from harming another but I am sure many of these cases could have been prevented if the right help was given rather than leaving people to deal with it on their own.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

