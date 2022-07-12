Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested after posting shotgun murder threats against school online

4 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he posted comments in which he threatened to commit “an indiscriminate murder with a shotgun,” on a video-sharing website that is connected to a high school.

Police said Sho Watanabe, who was arrested Monday, touched upon the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the comments section of a video-sharing website around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. He also threatened to carry out “an indiscriminate murder” at the high school, police said.

A school staff member noticed the threatening post and contacted police. The threats started appearing on the site about a month ago, and there were a total of three posts, including one that read, “I’m going to set the high school’s hedges on fire.”

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Someone find these nut cases a job. Clearly they have WAAAAYYY too much free time on their hands.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Find him a looney Pitt, not a job

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Another crazy one

0 ( +0 / -0 )

“I’m going to set the high school’s hedges on fire.”

LOL What an idiot!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Business Owner Kyoko Nagano Shares What’s Behind Her Passion

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Visit these 5 Destinations in Japan via Shinkansen with JR East Discounts

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Iconic Great Buddha Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Sunscreen Products, Tips and Words in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo