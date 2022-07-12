Man arrested after posting shotgun murder threats against school online

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he posted comments in which he threatened to commit “an indiscriminate murder with a shotgun,” on a video-sharing website that is connected to a high school.

Police said Sho Watanabe, who was arrested Monday, touched upon the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the comments section of a video-sharing website around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Kyodo News reported. He also threatened to carry out “an indiscriminate murder” at the high school, police said.

A school staff member noticed the threatening post and contacted police. The threats started appearing on the site about a month ago, and there were a total of three posts, including one that read, “I’m going to set the high school’s hedges on fire.”

