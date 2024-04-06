Man arrested after pressing naked butt against water faucet in Tokyo park

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of public indecency and property damage after he pressed his naked butt against a water faucet in a park in Setagaya Ward.

According to police, the man, who claims to be self-employed, pressed his anus against a water faucet used for drinking in the park at around 2:20 a.m. on April 1, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Around 3 a.m. on the same day, police officers spotted the man riding a bicycle, with his lower body naked, on the street near the park, and arrested him for public indecency.

Later, police found a photo of the man pressing his anus against the water faucet on his smartphone. The park banned use of faucets for the day until they could be cleaned.

Police quoted the man as saying, “I did it because I was sexually aroused. I used binoculars to make sure there were no people around beforehand.''

© Japan Today