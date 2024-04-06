Man arrested after pressing naked butt against water faucet in Tokyo park

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of public indecency and property damage after he pressed his naked butt against a water faucet in a park in Setagaya Ward.
According to police, the man, who claims to be self-employed, pressed his anus against a water faucet used for drinking in the park at around 2:20 a.m. on April 1, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Around 3 a.m. on the same day, police officers spotted the man riding a bicycle, with his lower body naked, on the street near the park, and arrested him for public indecency.
Later, police found a photo of the man pressing his anus against the water faucet on his smartphone. The park banned use of faucets for the day until they could be cleaned.
Police quoted the man as saying, “I did it because I was sexually aroused. I used binoculars to make sure there were no people around beforehand.''© Japan Today
29 Comments
sakurasuki
How do we know they really cleaned, someone like him can do the same act quietly. We just never knew.
shogun36
Exactly how far away was he from the faucet? lol.
thanks for the disturbing mental image.
There’s no way that thing can be cleaned. It has to be bleached and then blown up.
and then, after that idk how they will clean the faucet.
Asiaman7
I don’t think I would EVER feel comfortable drinking from that abused faucet again!
Asiaman7
At Roka Koen, by the way.
Gaijinjland
I’m more concerned about how they legally gained access to his phone… in the rest of the world police can’t even get access to any iPhone of suspected terrorists but Japanese police are somehow always able to find incriminating photos on the phones of perverts. Water fountains are as a matter of course filthy anyway so no big surprise.
DoubleCracker
He would have given consent to access his phone after being bludgeoned with a telephone book wrapped in a towel.
Jonathan Prin
Always clean before drinking,even if it is a second.
If your water had a strange taste, you know the buttman came to you.
NCIS Reruns
Perhaps he was desperate to use a Washlet and had to settle for the next best thing.
Redemption
I don’t even know what to say.
obladi
Just when we thought we could take down the "Chikan Chui" signs in the park, this nutcase comes along.
Design Monkey
This is the greatest story I’ve ever heard! This is a love story! Between the man and a water fountain! I didn’t even know things like this existed!
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
It is indeed a sign of a poor economy when Japan's vibrant enema community is forced to use public facilities to obtain rectal entertainment.
On the bright side, I see a possible script for Wim Wender's Perfect Days 2 about a man who achieves happiness through naked bum cheek antics.
piskian
Colonic irrigation or moronic irritation?
BertieWooster
Unfortunately it wasn't the cheek that was pressed against the tap. It was an even less hygienic part of the body. Is this, perhaps, somewhat similar to gobbing on the sushi in a "sushigoround?"
CommodoreFlag
And this is just a case we know about..
How many more water faucets does this happen to that aren't reported?
Stay vigilant, people.
PepperLunch
Obviously it should not be a funny story but something about the binoculars makes this hilarious.
I have never used them at night but are they really gonna help search things.
Him riding naked with binoculars hanging from his neck would have been a ridiculous sight.
Garthgoyle
People have some very weird fetish in this country. If he wanted to feel something feel into him, there are plenty of things at sex shops. So disgusting.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Everybody is assuming he has dirty cadbury boulevard.
Like any car owner is about their car, he is obviously very proud of his prison purse and probably keeps it spotless. Thus he can display his immaculate bike rack around town much to the delight of the locals.
owzer
(sees drinking faucet)
(bites right side of lower lip and groans)
Moron.
Mr Kipling
I can think of a suitable punishment involving his bottom and an extremely large fire hose faucet.
OssanAmerica
"“I did it because I was sexually aroused."
LOL. Classic....
nandakandamanda
Should have used a water butt.
John
He should be hanged on a tree near the faucet, tortured until his last breath, and live stream on social media and tv to make sure nobody else would ever do such a thing again, the faucet cannot be cleaned, it must be replaced from the very bottom pipes up to substantial length like few hundred meters to eliminate germs.
I can never feel comfortable drinking water from a faucet in Japan anymore. There may be other idiots around. Unless he gets made a good sample for all psychopathic idiots.
/dev/random
Oof, you went straight past eleven and broke the hyperbole dial.
餓死鬼
...
Is that all?
No? The water you drink has passed through more butts and nozzles than have ever been pressed against faucets. It's just been cleaned. There's no separate "pure water" source for drinking.
Jtsnose
. . . when using public fixtures, people should remember to have the public interest in mind . . . .
UChosePoorly
How can you tell the difference between an oral thermometer and a rectal thermometer?
The taste.
TaiwanIsNotChina
So basically dig up all of the water infrastructure in Japan now to make you comfortable? Sounds rational.
travelbangaijin
He must have dated a bro and miss him so much