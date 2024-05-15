Man arrested after pushing two commuters off station platform in Kawasaki

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he pushed two men off a platform at a train station.

The two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s, were able to get back up onto the platform before a train arrived but suffered injuries and were taken to hospital, NHK reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:50 a.m. at JR Noborito Station on the JR Nambu line.

After pushing the two men off the platform, the suspect, Takashi Akutsu, was subdued by other commuters until police arrived.

TV Asahi reported that some witnesses said there appeared to be an argument between the suspect and the two men just before the incident.

© Japan Today